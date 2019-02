A man has been arrested in suspicion of attacking a pensioner in a Sheffield street.

An elderly man was waiting at a bus stop when a thug lashed out and hit him.

Ambulance at the scene on Leopold Street.

The victim was left with a bloody wound to his head and was treated by paramedics.

It happened on Leopold Street at around 1.30pm.

South Yorkshire Police said a man has now been arrested and enquiries are ongoing.