Major Sheffield road closed and trams disrupted after crash

Have your say

A major Sheffield road has been closed and trams suspended after a crash on Sunday night.

Police, fire crews and paramedics were on the scene near Shalesmoor roundabout in the city.

Trams were suspended after a crash near Shalesmoor roundabout

Hoyle Street was closed in both directions and trams were disrupted.

Stagecoach Supertram tweeted that the tram wasn’t involved in the incident.

The tweet, sent at 9.53pm on Sunday read: “Due to a major non tram RTC (road traffic collision) at Shalesmoor Trams are unable to run between Cathedral and Middlewood/Malin Bridge.”