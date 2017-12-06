'Magnificent seven' mums at Sheffield nursery have seven daughters within six months

There must be something in the water at this Sheffield nursery, where seven staff have all had baby daughters within six months of each other.

Not only do the seven mums all work at Children 1st, each is based on the ground floor of the two-storey premises on Scotland Street, in the city centre.

Kelly Harrison's daughter Evie May was the first to arrive, on April 17, weighing just 3lb 1oz, and she is now doing well after spending many weeks in intensive care at Sheffield Teaching Hospital's Jessop Wing.

Amazement grew among staff and parents at the nursery as each of the following six babies turned out to be girls, finishing with Marie Jepson's daughter Caitlin, who was born on October 7, weighing 7lb 3oz.

Alex Fletcher, whose daughter Florence Elizabeth was the sixth to arrive, on September 18, said: "There are only about 40 staff at the nursery, so for seven of us, all of whom work downstairs, to have baby daughters so close together is really remarkable.

"It's great that they're all healthy and happy, and it's nice there's a big group of us who can all meet up. Some of the mums are like godparents to the other children."

Alex, a 26-year-old nursery nurse from Crookes, added that her pregnancy had come as a particularly pleasant surprise, since she had been told she was unable to have children.

The mums, dubbed the 'magnificent seven', are aged between their early 20s and late 30s, and for all but two this was their first child.

It seems the baby rush may not be over yet, either, as an eighth nursery employee recently announced she was pregnant.

Becky Collins, whose daughter Myla Grace was born on June 5, said: "Nobody could believe it when we all had girls, and us mums were pretty surprised too. I'm hoping Myla will go to the nursery."

Deborah Thorne, the nursery manager, said: "It was initially a big shock to have the magnificent seven announce their pregnancies one after each other and then an even bigger one that they were all going to be girls!

"We are super proud of how all the mummies and babies have developed and are thriving. We are looking forward to offering any childcare that any of the mummies needs!"

The 'magnificent seven'

April 17: Kelly Harrison's daughter Evie May is born, weighing 3lb 1oz

May 28: Lauren Beer's daughter Florence Ava arrives, weighing 7lb 5oz

June 5: Becky Collins gives birth to Myla Grace, weighing 8lb 2oz

August 28: Marie Bentley's daughter Betsy Mae is born, weighing 7lb 13oz

September 7: Saphira Oxley's daughter Olivia Rose arrives, weighing 9lb 3oz

September 18: Alex Fletcher gives birth to Florence Elizabeth, weighing 7lb 7oz

October 7: Marie Jepson's daughter Caitlin is born, weighing 7lb 3oz