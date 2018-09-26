Magid to host ‘lively’ event with Reverend & the Makers frontman

Lord Mayor Magid Magid has invited everyone to a ‘lively’ night with Reverend & the Makers frontman Jon McClure to raise money for three small but life-saving Sheffield charities.

The event will be held on Friday, October 5 from 7.30pm at Theatre Deli .

Magid and Jon will be discussing Sheffield, music, mental health and politics and will be throwing an after-party until 4am.

Tickets cost £10 or £5 for “anyone who is unemployed or who can’t afford the full price ticket for whatever reason.”

Magid said: “Myself and Jon have been vocal about the topics on social media. It will be more of a personal experience from him.

“Talking about mental health will hopefully help break the stigma, especially amongst men.

“With so much happening around Sheffield I thought it would be great to host an evening speaking with a Sheffield legend who has already contributed to Sheffield in so many ways.

“I guarantee it will be lively, fun and engaging.”

All money raised on the night will go towards the Lord Mayor’s Charity Fund which, at the end of Magid’s term, will go towards Sheffield Flourish, a mental health charity, Unity Gym Project, a charity which supports young people, and Sheffield Women’s Counselling and Therapy Service, which helps women who have suffered from abuse or trauma.

In total, Magid is hoping to break the national record for Lord Mayor’s Charity Funds and raise £100,000 by May 2019.

To buy a ticket for the event, go to magicmagid.com