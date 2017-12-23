Machetes, crossbows and stun guns among haul of more than 450 weapons found at single property in South Yorkshire

Police have uncovered a huge haul of more than 450 weapons, including crossbows and stun guns, at a single property in South Yorkshire.

Officers found 440 bladed weapons and 11 electric stun guns when they searched the premises in Besscarr, Doncaster.

Just some of the terrifying array of weapons found at the property by police (SYP)

As well as crossbows and stun guns, the terrifying cache included machetes knives disguised as lighters, hunting knives, zombie knives and extendable batons disguised as torches.

A 54-year-old found at the property was arrested on suspicion of importing offensive weapons and possessing prohibited weapons. He was released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Police, acting on a tip-off about suspected criminal activity, searched the property on Thursday afternoon this week.

Detective Chief Inspector Paul Wilson, Interim Crime Manager for Doncaster, said: "I am delighted with this significant recovery of offensive weapons. They were highly likely to have found their way into our communities and the amount of violence and harm that has potentially been prevented cannot be underestimated.

"There is no place in South Yorkshire for weapons such as these and I want to reassure the public in Doncaster that my team will continue to work hard to keep you safe so that you can enjoy a fantastic town in which to work, live and socialise.

"Anyone with information regarding criminality I would urge to please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or call police on 101. We will continue to increase our action upon the minority committing crime and disorder and we will always take action on information received."