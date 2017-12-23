Lorry driver taken to hospital after careering off road into woodland

A lorry driver was taken to hospital after his vehicle careered off the carriageway into woodland in South Yorkshire.

Firefighters from Rotherham fire station were called to Centenary Way, in Canklow, Rotherham, following the crash at around 1.30am morning.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue said the HGV driver, who is believed to be in his 50s, was put on a spinal board and taken to hospital by ambulance. His condition is not known at this stage.

The road was closed following the crash, which is not believed to have involved any other vehicles, but has since reopened.