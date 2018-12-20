Lord mayor holds special New Year’s Eve party

Sheffield Lord Mayor Magid Magid has launched a New Year’s event featuring live Sheffield acts and DJs in aid of his charities.

The line-up at Plug includes international chart-toppers Steve Edwards, Sarah Jay Hawley of Basement Jaxx, new Sheffield Poet Laureate Otis Mensah, rising star Franz Von, established Sheffield rapper Matic Mouth, Nicola Newman, Siobhan Gallagher, the Unscene, inaVibe, Club Shefficana and Eneta and Sharon of Sheffield-based reggae group Truly Apparent. Just added to the bill are Speed for Lovers, a Sheffield electronica trio.

DJs include bassline star Dead-beat UK, Winston Hazel of Warp Records, grime collective Scum Fam and Dub Central.

Tickets: events.ticketsforgood.co.uk