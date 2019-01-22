Learn the truth behind Hollywood film and queen imprisoned in Sheffield

The film Mary Queen of Scots is a dramatic reflection on Mary’s life, with Oscar winner Saoirse Ronan in the role, but is it an accurate reflection of the life of this troubled heir to the Scottish throne?

On Sheffield Manor Lodge’s open day on Sunday, January 27, visitors can discover the Sheffield story of Mary, flung into captivity by Elizabeth I.

She spent 14 years under luxurious house arrest with Bess of Hardwick and her fourth husband, the 6th Earl of Shrewsbury.

Meet the real Mary, her lord and lady jailers and the people from her household on a tour with local historian David Templeman and see dramatic performances from the life of Mary Queen of Scots in captivity performed by the Manor Lodge players.

Enjoy getting be-wigged and made up as a Tudor with costume, hair and make-up demonstrations or try some 16th century hot spiced apple juice and gingerbread.

David said: “We are delighted that the new film showcases Mary’s epic story and struggle with her sister queen. We are excited to be bringing to life the often over looked Sheffield piece of it here within a building Mary would have actually known.”

Drop in to this special one-off event tomorrow from 11am to 4pm. Admission: £5 per adult, children free.

Manor Lodge will open for the season on April 7.