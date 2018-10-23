Leading Lib Dem councillor will fight Sheffield Parliamentary seat

The Leader of Sheffield Liberal Democrats has been selected to stand as a city MP.

Coun Shaffaq Mohammed will fight the Sheffield Central Parliamentary seat for the Lib Dems. He stood against sitting Labour MP Paul Blomfield during last year’s snap General Election and is taking up the challenge again.

Mr Blomfield has held the seat for the past eight years but Coun Shaffaq says he is confident.

“It’s quite a volatile seat. We were 165 votes away from winning it in 2010 and then there was a massive swing away from us but the seat has seen a lot of changes. It’s all to play for.”

Coun Mohammed, who is 46, says Brexit could impact on the date of the next General Election and how people vote.

“Sheffield Central is a big Remain area and I was at the People’s Vote march in London last weekend. Things can change very quickly in politics especially with Brexit, which will have a profound effect on a lot of people.

“I’m well known in the city and people know what I stand for. Part of my Ecclesall ward falls into the constituency.

“Obviously we don’t know when the next General Election will be but I’m prepared and ready to go, whether it’s next month or in 2022.”

Coun Mohammed has been a councillor since 2004 and spent two stints as Leader of Sheffield Lib Dems – from 2011-2014 and again from 2016 to present.

Along with being political rivals, Coun Mohammed and Mr Blomfield are also on opposite sides of the football pitch. Coun Mohammed is a staunch Wednesdayite while Mr Blomfield is a lifelong Blade.