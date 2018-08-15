Knockout blow for Sheffield residents fighting development

A former martial arts academy will be demolished and replaced with a block of flats despite over 100 complaints from local resident

The four-storey block on the site of the Sheffield Dragons College Of Martial Arts, in Market Place, Woodhouse will be replaced with 27 apartments plus a shop, car parking and cycle storage.

More than 120 residents signed a petition objecting along with Councillor Mick Rooney and Woodhouse and District Community Forum. Residents said the building would be out of scale and look out of place with neighbouring listed buildings.

Local resident and retired property consultant Alan Cockaye told the planning board: “We are in an area with a lot of heritage, The Cross Daggers pub dates back to the 16th century so we are talking about looking at a planning application which is cosmetically in line with the existing dwellings.

“The applicant would suggest this would be affordable housing. However the value that the properties would maybe sell at is by no means affordable housing.

“The village needs refurbishment but there are other dwellings which could do with renovating. We don’t want this to look an eyesore.”

Planning officers said there was “no scope for an affordable housing contribution”. But they said the development would remove an unattractive building while fitting in with nearby listed properties.

Councillors did not add comment and unanimously agreed the plans.