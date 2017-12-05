Knifeman on the loose in Sheffield after three robberies this evening

Police are this evening hunting a knifeman in Sheffield believed to be responsible for three robberies in the space of just over two hours.

Two women and one man were threatened with a knife in separate attacks near Meersbrook Park this evening, believed to have been carried out by the same man, between around 6pm and 8pm.

A police helicopter scoured the area after a man fitting his description was reportedly spotted in the park but officers were unable to track him down.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said the robber had taken a purse from one victim and cash from another, while nothing was taken in the third incident.

In each case, he said the victim was reportedly threatened with a knife.

The robber, whose face was covered, is described as a young man with a local accent who was wearing dark clothing.

The robberies and attempted robbery reportedly took place at 5.51pm, 7.01pm and 7.54pm.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 984. Always dial 999 in an emergency.