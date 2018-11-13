Knife crime is blighting Sheffield’s night time economy, says pub manager

Sheffield is seen as a “risky place” for a night out because of recent knife crimes, says the manager of a popular city centre pub.

Nick Simmonite, manager of the Frog and Parrot, says there’s a perception that the city is a dangerous place following an increase in stabbings.

Mr Simmonite, who is a member of the Night Time Economy Group, asked councillors to support pubs and clubs at a meeting of the full council.

He said: “The perception of knife crime is damaging our business and trade and that feeling of goodwill in the city centre.

“Every major bar and club is part of our group and our contribution to Sheffield is significant but we are facing tough times. There is a perception of the city centre as a risky place to do business and spend a night out.

“We work hard to overcome some of these challenges and have more people on the ground on a Saturday night than South Yorkshire Police.

“We want to offer a commitment to do our bit. In the past we funded a police sergeant through a voluntary levy and a lot of these things are based on goodwill.

“We want Sheffield to be a great night out. I would like your commitment to recognise and promote the work being done by the private sector. We want to tackle this perception that knife crime is blighting society.”

Coun Mazher Iqbal, Cabinet Member for Business and Investment, said the council was doing a number of initiatives to boost city centre trade.

“We want to do more to increase footfall to the city centre. The bar Public recently won a national award as the best place to drink in the UK so it shows what a great city we are.

“Sheffield has the Purple Flag which shows people it’s a safe place to visit and drink and we also have Alive After Five and Dine Sheffield. This is a very safe city and the council will support businesses to ensure the city centre flourishes.”