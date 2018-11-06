Join Sheffield students on moving journey through ‘war to end all wars’

Hillsborough College drama degree students are presenting a show, Fragments of War, at three contrasting venues this month to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the ending of ‘the war to end all wars’.

Originally researched and presented by Sheffield Popular Arts in 2008, this emotive piece of devised theatre includes songs, poems and stories reflecting the tremendous impact of the war on the lives of South Yorkshire and Derbyshire residents between 1914 and 1918 - the soldiers who went to fight, the families they left behind and the men who stayed at home.

The fragments, based on recollections, letters and memories, give an insight into the reactions of the people directly involved, and is an absorbing and informative consideration of the momentous times, in turn humorous or deeply moving.

Fragments of War will be performed at The Sheffield College Hillsborough campus, Livesey Street tomorrow (Nov 8) at 7.15pm, Kelham Island Museum on November 15 at 1, 3 and 6pm and at St Mary’s Church, Walkley on November 16 at 7.15pm. The production will support the British Red Cross.

To book, email fragmentsofwar2018@gmail.com or visit the college in Livesey Street.