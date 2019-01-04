Join Russian performers telling classic tale of Sleeping Beauty in Sheffield

Moscow City Ballet return to the Lyceum stage in Sheffield with a spectacular production of the classic fairy tale (January 8 to 12).

The enchanting and romantic story inspired composer Tchaikovsky to write some of his most glorious music, and the ballet has captivated audiences for well over a century.

Featuring the delicate Princess Aurora, her gallant Prince, wicked Carabosse, the beautiful Lilac Fairy and a host of fairy-tale characters, this truly magical production showcases Moscow City Ballet’s exquisite dramatic and lyrical talents.

Brimming with Russia’s best dancers, beautiful sets and stunning costumes and a live orchestra, this ballet has received rave reviews around the globe.

It’s classic ballet performed in the traditional style.

Tickets can be purchased from Sheffield Theatres’ box office in-person, by phone on 0114 249 6000 or online at sheffieldtheatres.co.uk.