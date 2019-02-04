Jess Gibson’s Sheffield show is part of Time to Talk Day on mental health

A show that marks Time to Talk Day about mental health has linked up with a city charity.

Theatre maker Jess Gibson moved to Sheffield as a positive step in her recovery from a mental health breakdown in 2014.

Her show, Work in Progress, looks at how she copes with borderline personality disorder, anxiety and depression.

Producer Joseph Willis said: “The show is a warm, light-hearted solo performance about being Scouse, dancing to Britney Spears and sharing stories of hope.”

Jess teamed up with charity Spirit of the Rainbow Heron (www.spiritoftherainbowheron.com), set up in honour of a young woman, Dora Rachel Franks Daniel, who died in 2015. It aims to ensure that no-one suffers in silence.

The show takes place at the Eyre Street venue on Thursday, Feburuary 7. Doors open at 5pm for wellbeing activities. The show, which is a relaxed performance, starts at 7pm and concludes at 8.15pm, when there are more activities in response to the issues raised.

Bear Hug Gifts will be providing self-care kits with each ticket. Book at www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/work-in-progress-in-honour-of-time-to-talk-day-tickets-53304052857

The event and Jess are also being supported by Sheffield Mind, Sheffield Flourish, Arts Council England and Space2Breathe (another local Sheffield Charity committed to supporting mindfulness in the arts).