Sheffielders have spoken out about plans to revamp one of the busiest streets in the city centre.

Fargate is set to get more restaurants, cafes, bars and apartments after business leaders united in a mission to make the street ‘a force to be reckoned with’.

Fargate in Sheffield City Centre

A consultation will run over the summer during which time people will be able to suggest plans to Sheffield City Council.

It comes after a survey found people felt the area was ‘unsafe’ and looked ‘shabby’.

On Facebook, Star readers took to the comments section to offer their ideas.

Suggestions included getting rid of the cobblestones to make it more accessible, encouraging more independent shops and cafes, adding a fountain, better parking, making public transport cheaper and even getting a statue of current Lord Mayor Magid Magid.

Nette Sheffield said: “To make it more appealing to people let’s have some independent shops, not the same old chains that you get on every high street. Maybe the council should lower the rents.”

Caroline Barker posted: “Every time I got down Fargate the scaffolding seems to take up more space. As no work seems to have been done please take the scaffolding down. The poor shops down Chapel Walk must be losing money.”

Tracey Marie Wragg said: “Let’s hope they resurface with something more friendly for wheelchair and buggy users.”

Nick Potter commented: “How about the council reduce the cost of the parking. The buses are expensive as well. That’s why I will always prefer Meadowhall.”

Pauline King posted: “I used to love going into town on Saturday. Used to walk from the old markets up to Fargate and down the Moor. Never go now as it’s lost it’s heart – constantly like a building site and no where to park.”

Bernadette Smith said: “It’s about time too, Fargate looks so shabby compared to the Moor. They've made a brilliant job of that precinct so now move on to Fargate.”