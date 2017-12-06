Is this Sheffield's filthiest street? Cyclists' fury over 'disgusting' and 'dangerous' levels of dirt

Businesses along what has been dubbed one of Sheffield's filthiest streets have been urged to 'clean up their act' or face the consequences.

Carlisle Street and Carlisle Street East, which run between Burngreave and Grimesthorpe, have become a popular route for cyclists as they tend to be quieter than other roads in the area.

Phil Hazard on Carlisle Street East

But CycleSheffield says it has received a flood of complaints from members in recent weeks about the unpleasant and potentially dangerous conditions along that stretch of road, which is home to several industrial firms.

They say the street is often covered with mud and dirt which has run off from those commercial premises, and the road surface is riddled with large potholes.

Not only does this leave them caked in dirt, say cyclists, it also creates dangerously slippery conditions and blocks drains, causing flooding in heavy rain and hiding the potholes and other hazards.

Phil Harrison said the road is in such a state he sometimes avoids it altogether, taking a different route which adds 10 minutes to his morning commute.

This was the state of Carlisle Street East earlier this week

"It's disgusting and it's getting worse. It has to be one of the dirtiest roads in Sheffield, along with Attercliffe Road and Brightside Lane," said the 61-year-old electrical engineers who cycles from his home in Hillsborough to work near Meadowhall each day.

"I get to work covered in dirt and have to wipe myself down, but worse than that it's dangerous. It's such a shame because it would be a perfect route for cycling if it wasn't so filthy."

Sheffield Council is investigating the complaints and has warned companies they will face action if they are found to be responsible.

Councillor Jack Scott, cabinet member for transport, said: "I am extremely disappointed to learn of the filthy conditions faced by cyclists who ride along Carlisle Street. The companies involved need to clean up their act immediately.

"My team will be monitoring this and if it happens again we will consider naming and shaming the company if they do not clean up their act. We will also look at enforcement action, which we don’t want to do but will if there is no alternative. We need everyone to let us know each time this happens.

"Sheffield is a cycle friendly city and we want more people to take to their bikes. It is unacceptable to have their journey’s disrupted by mud and debris."

A spokesman for the Environment Agency, which regulates firms handling waste, said it had issued permits for two sites on Carlisle Street.

He said it had not received any reports of mud on the road but would raise the issue with those businesses.