Imperial League side Terminus Tavern defeat Woodseats ro earn place in Sunday Senior Cup semi finals

Terminus Tavern from the Imperial League defeated Woodseats from the Blades Super Draw League 2-0 in the Sunday Senior Cup.

Man of the match was Tavern captain Daniel Skinner who won everything in the air and put his body in the line for the cause.

Kane Taylor gave Terminus the lead in the second half with a sublime lob over the Woodseats keeper.

Woodseats piled on the pressure but Terminus held firm.

Jack Hall scored a second to book Tavern’s ticket to the semi finals.

The Imperial League committee would like to pass on their congratulations as this is the furthest an imperial league team as gone and they are doing the league proud.

Meanwhile, in the Premier League, Foxwood and Byron House sharing the spoils in a 1-1 draw with Ashley Stokes scoring for Foxwood and Tom Wray grabbing the equaliser for Byron.

Birley grabbed an impressive 5-1 victory over Staffordshire Arms.

In the Championship Ecclesfield Red Rose had a 4-1 victory over Hollybush thanks to goals from Scott Nolan, Matthew Watson, Jonathan Wilmshurst and substitute Sam Copeland.

Brunsmeer ran riot with a 9-2 win over Handsworth Anglers while Kop End grabbed a 5-3 win over Steel City Royals and Woodhouse Athletic defeated Longley Ravens 5-3.

In the First Division Ball Inn snatched a 3-1 victory over JP Steelers while Robin Hood had a 4-2 victory over Queens through an Aaron Thorpe brace and other goals from David Simpson and James Parkin. Andrew Longmore and Reece Emmett for Queens.

Mds falcons grabbed an 8-1 victory over Thorncliffe Arms to cement their place at top of the league for new year. Scorers were Liam Barley, Ryan Ruddiforth, Jagdeep Dhaday and a brace from Denny Christov and substitutes Ryan Foster and Ryan Hall finishing the scoring.

In League One Sheffield Roses saw off Horse and Tiger 7-2. The in form Ricky Clewes 2, George Henry Scott 2, Adam Jarvis, George Slater and Sam Hadley were on target.

Norton defeated Stagg 6-2 while Stannington Park go into the new year undefeated after a 6-1 win over Middlewood.