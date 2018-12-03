Sheffield passengers should find it easier to hail a cab after the council agreed to extend taxi ranks in the city.

Taxi companies had asked for new ranks at 17 locations in the city centre and suburbs but the council said they could shortlist five places.

Officers have agreed to open a rank at Division Street, outside Yates bar, for three taxis operating from 7pm – 3am.

An existing rank on Ecclesall Road, outside the Porter Brook pub, will be lengthened to include two extra taxis and will operate from 6:30pm – 2:30am.

And the existing Western Bank rank between Brook Hill and Clarkson Street will be lengthened so an extra six taxis can park there from 11pm – 4am. This will increase capacity to 11 taxis.

Officers refused to extend two ranks on Leadmill Road and West Street following complaints from local businesses.

John Priestley, senior transport planner, says in a report: “The situation will be improved for pedestrians seeking to catch taxis at night as there will be more and larger official ranks which people can go to with a reasonable chance of a taxi being available.”