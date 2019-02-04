I’m boss of Joe Sugg on dancefloor, says Strictly TV star Dianne Buswell

Strictly star Dianne Buswell said she had a great time in Sheffield on the programme’s live tour and can’t wait to return later in the year with a new show.

Speaking in Sheffield last week during her visit with the Strictly Live tour at the city’s FlyDSA Arena: “It’s really good. We had an amazing crowd. It’s cold but good.”

Dianne Buswell, who is appearing on the Strictly Come Dancing - The Professionals tour

Dianne joined the show last year, partnering Rev Richard Coles and making a swift exit in week three. This year, she reached the show’s final with YouTube star Joe Sugg.

The Australian dancer said she was not expecting the huge media attention that followed news of her romance with Joe.

“Strictly is such a big thing, I think they take whatever they can and run with it,” said Dianne.

“I guess it comes part and parcel with what we do.”

She said their romance had not affected their performances at all: “During Strictly I was always very professional. The only thing we thought about was dancing, I literally live and breathe dance the whole time.

“Now we’re back on tour, I’m getting to experience it all with Joe. Once we’re on the dancefloor, I’m the dance teacher and he’s my student. Nothing has changed about that!”

Dianne said of Strictly: “My first one was last year and I thought that was amazing. It seems to get better every year. Everyone’s talked about how good this year is. I feel the show gets better and better.

“We have a lot of fun and great reactions with all the audiences. These things happen with the live shows.”

Dianne also appeared on the Australian version of the show, Dancing with the Stars, before she came to the UK but said it was nothing like as big as Strictly.

She went home for Christmas and said her parents were amazed when she was recognised on the beach!

Dianne said the couple have not decided if they will continue to do other projects together and she will be moving on to Strictly Come Dancing - The Professionals tour, which arrives in Sheffield in May.

The line-up also features 2017 Strictly champion Katya Jones, 2017 semi-finalist AJ Pritchard, three-time Strictly finalist Giovanni Pernice, 2016 Strictly finalist and The Greatest dancer judge Oti Mabuse; Australian Open Champion and 2018 finalist Dianne Buswell, Professional World Mambo champion and former Strictly finalist Karen Clifton, two-time Ballroom and Latin World Champion Nadiya Bychkova undefeated four-time British National Champion Neil Jones, 2014 Strictly winner Pasha Kovalev and 2017 Strictly finalist Gorka Marquez.

Dianne said: “I’m so excited. It’s amazing when we get to teach our celebrities to dance but it’s always amazing when we professionals get to dance with other professionals.

“We need to do what we’ve trained all our life for and do some spectacular numbers and nothing but.

“We’re teaching beginners all year, so to be able to do what we do so well is so incredible.”

The show is still in its formative stages but Dianne said: “I think it’s going to be very character driven. We all have our own story of how we became to be a Strictly professional. We each will have a very special moment.

“We will all have our moment to shine and come out and do something great. It represents us as professionals in our own way. You will see each of us in a different way.”

Strictly Come Dancing - The Professionals tour comes to Sheffield City Hall on May 30 and 31.