How to find your nearest grit bin in Sheffield, amid weather warning over ice

A weather warning is in place over icy conditions in Sheffield today and tomorrow, following heavy snow in parts of the city yesterday.

There are more than 2,000 grit bins across the city where people can help themselves to the contents to prevent treacherous conditions on roads and pavements where they live.

Although Sheffield Council grits around 70 per cent of the city's roads and many of the busier pavements, it is up to members of the public to take care of side streets.

The council has published a searchable map showing where all its grit bins are located, and you can find your closest bin by entering your postcode.

People have been asked to contact the council if their nearest grit bin needs stocking, which you can do via the link above or by calling the council's Streets Ahead team on 0114 273 4567.

The council this week came under fire from one resident in Handsworth, who claimed his road had been left in a hazardous condition following snow over the weekend, with the nearest grit bin 10 minutes away.

The council said it has tried to get a good spread of bins across the city and would consider requests for extra grit bins and gritting routes as part of it winter maintenance review due to be carried out next spring.

The Met Office has a yellow weather warning in place over ice, covering the period from 11am this morning to 11am on Friday.

Freezing conditions are expected to continue until Saturday before milder temperatures set in, with highs of 11C expected by next Tuesday.