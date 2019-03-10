Hour-by-hour forecast for today as Met Office weather warning for snow remains in place

With a Met Office yellow warning for snow in place, here is what the weather will look like hour-by-hour in Sheffield today.

The warning is in place until 11am today with rain turning to snow over central parts of the UK and the highest snowfall accumulations expected over hills and mountains with a few centimetres of snow likely.

Forecasters warned that travel disruption may be possible with some roads and railways likely to be affected leading to longer journey times by road, bus and train.

The weather will remain cloudy with heavy rain and hill snow crossing the region around the middle of the day.

It will turn windy with a mixture of sunny spells and showers, some heavy with hail, sleet and hill snow with a maximum temperature 6 °C.

A powerful jet stream is bringing areas of low pressure across the Atlantic Ocean resulting in an unsettled and windy period with rain for many regions and occasional snow for some.

On Wednesday, a yellow Met Office weather warning is in place for wind with gusts of up to 65mph expected in some areas.

Hour-by-hour forecast:

10:00 – Sleet showers and a moderate breeze 2°C

11:00 – Sleet showers and a moderate breeze 3°C

12:00 – Light rain showers and a moderate breeze 3°C

13:00 – Gusty winds and light rain showers 4°C

14:00 – Gusty winds and hail showers 4°C

15:00 – Gusty winds and light cloud 5°C

16:00 – Gusty winds and sunny intervals 5°C

17:00 – Sunny intervals and a fresh breeze 5°C

18:00 – Partly cloudy and a moderate breeze 4°C

19:00 – Partly cloudy and a moderate breeze 3°C

20:00 – Sleet showers and a moderate breeze 3°C

21:00 – Partly cloudy and a moderate breeze 3°C

22:00 – Sleet showers and a moderate breeze 3°C

23:00 – Sleet showers and a moderate breeze 2°C

00:00 – Sleet showers and a moderate breeze 2°C