Hockey: Sheffield Hallam men win 5-0 at Alderley Edge

Men’s Hockey League North Conference. Alderley Edge 0-5 Sheffield Hallam

Sheffield Hallam finally got the second half of their National League season underway last Sunday, registering a thumping 5-0 victory at lowly Alderley Edge.

Sheffield dominated the game from start to finish.

However, the opening fifteen minutes were frustrating as the visitors spurned a number of gilt edged chances.

Eventually, Taylor Bland was sharp enough to react to a rebounded penalty corner strike and shovel the ball home from close range.

Matt Godden scored Sheffield’s second, after good work down the right. Will Hearn added a third with a vicious reverse stick strike to give Hallam a 3-0 half time lead.

Joe Kopka, making his National League debut, extended Sheffield’s lead even further, rolling the ball past the stricken Alderley keeper for one of the simplest goals he will ever score.

Bland scored his second and the side’s fifth with another close range effort.

Two wins this weekend against Doncaster on Saturday and against table topping Bowdon on Sunday could put the Abbeydale outfit top of the league.

Unfortunately Sheffield Hallam’s Ladies had to settle for a point from their 0-0 draw with Whitley Bay.

Despite a number of short corners and even hitting the post on one occasion, Sheffield simply couldn’t find a way past the visiting keeper.

Meanwhile the men’s second team continued their dominance of North Division Two with a thumping 9-1 victory over lowly Morpeth.

The highlights were yet another hat-trick for Will Lacey and two goals on debut for French signing Tom Macè.

Having gone behind in the first minute of the game, skipper Alex Molyneux quickly levelled the scores with a neatly taken goal.

Myles King, Sam Webb-Snowling and Cameron Robey were the other scorers. Just four more victories from seven remaining games should seal promotion.