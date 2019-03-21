Historic building is safe and secure, says council

A historic Sheffield building is being kept safe and secure, despite fears that it is a target for criminals.

Sheffield Council says it is looking after the Grade II* listed Mount Pleasant building and stables in Sharrow, which is due to be sold and converted into a 30-bed residential home by care company Hermes.

Nigel Slack, a member of the public, asked the council how it was safeguarding the disused 18th century mansion at a Cabinet meeting.

Coun Olivia Blake replied: “There are alarms in the buildings and if these are activated it goes straight to a staffed station and they immediately get in touch with their response team who go and check for intruders.

“They will secure the property if needed and they have to inform the council of any activities with the alarms so we are aware of any events.”

The council received interest from five bidders, including social enterprise Avenues to Zero who wanted to develop the site into flats, shops, offices and a community skills club. But officers said a care home was the best option for the building and the community.

Hermes say the main building will be transformed into the care home while the stables will be converted into a smaller, specialist facility with around eight bedrooms.

Coun Blake added: “Hermes anticipate taking possession in the very near future. There is a demand in the area for this sort of provision.”