Heavy lorries barred from four Sheffield roads

Heavy lorries are set to be banned from four Sheffield roads after the council drew up HGV hot spots in the city.

Council officers want to introduce 7.5t environmental weight restrictions at The Wheel at Ecclesfield, Twentywell Lane at Bradway, Psalter Lane at Nether Edge and Beighton Road at Woodhouse. A fifth scheme at Archer Road was considered but won’t be included in this latest phase.

Although the number of HGVs were low when officers observed a 24 hour period, they say banning heavy lorries will make the areas safer for residents.

Chris Galloway, principal engineer at Sheffield Council, says in a report: “The numbers of HGVs observed over a 24 hour period at all the locations were low, less than two percent of total traffic. There were no reported injury accidents involving HGVs other than one slight injury accident on The Wheel.

“Twentywell Lane and The Wheel achieved the highest score in comparison with the other three locations, partly due to width of some of the roads being used which has led to some damage to boundary walls and a parked vehicle.

“The proposed schemes will to some extent benefit local residents by reducing the impact HGVs have on their perceptions of safety, noise and air quality.”

Officers admit there are some drawbacks. The HGVs may be displaced on to other roads and at Psalter Lane, could add to air quality problems on Ecclesall Road.

HGVs would still need access to make deliveries or pick-ups and officers admit “enforcement would be problematic for the police” because they would have to follow vehicles through the area to determine if they made any deliveries or pickups.

Hauliers will have to use longer alternative routes and this will add to their operating costs and time for their journeys.

But overall officers feel banning heavy lorries will help residents. Mr Galloway adds: “The council is not required to do this work but has chosen to do so to alleviate problems for local residents.

“The schemes may help everyone living in these areas to a small degree whilst still permitting legitimate access. The proposed measures will address complaints received regarding the impact HGVs are having on the lives and wellbeing of local residents.”

The schemes are set to cost just under £200,000 and would be rolled out over the next couple of years.