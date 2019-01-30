Hear the Young’Uns at Sheffield City Hall singing the amazing Ballad of Johnny Longstaff

A new show from three-time BBC Radio 2 Folk Award winners The Young’uns looks at the extraordinary life of a man who fought in the Spanish Civil War.

The Ballad of Johnny Longstaff is the story of one man’s adventure including going on Hunger Mar-ches and the Battle of Cable Street.

The Teesside trio bring together 16 specially-composed songs, spoken word, striking imagery and Johnny’s recorded voice to tell his story.

Johnny was born in Stockton-on-Tees in 1919. He begged for food on the streets during the height of the Great Depression and when he was 15 he joined the 240-mile National Hunger March to London.

Meeting Jewish refugees from Nazi Germany led him to oppose the rise of fascism in Britain.

He fought in the Spanish Civil War and saw also action in World War Two. Johnny campaigned for equality and justice for the rest of his life and died in 2000.

The show takes place on Sunday, February 3 at Sheffield City Hall Ballroom.