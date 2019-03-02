Heaps of fly-tipping found at former Sheffield working men’s club

A Sheffield councillor was shocked to find the site of a former working men’s club covered in heaps of rubbish and is now calling on the site owners to clear it up.

Councillor Terry Fox, representative of Manor Castle ward, discovered the waste outside the back of the former Park and Arbourthorne club, on City Road.

Rubbish dumped at the site

A resident told him of the fly-tipping during a surgery at Manor Top, so he went to investigate.

He found several fridges, a Christmas tree, desk chairs, rubbish bags and a grit salt box among piles of other litter. Above the rubbish he also saw a smashed window.

Coun Fox said it had likely been in this state for weeks.

He said: “A resident raised the issue of fly-tipping at my surgery so I came to have a look at it myself – there’s got to be half a dozen fridges etc. dumped here.

Councillor Terry Fox at the site of the flytipping

“I’ll be reporting it to Environmental Services and the owners of the site to get it cleaned up and hopefully get redevelopment sorted.”

Fly-tipping is illegal and classed as a serious criminal offence. Those found guilty of it can be jailed for up to five years or face an unlimited fine.

Councils can also give a fixed penalty notice to culprits with a minimum of £120 but these can be up to £400 – this is an alternative to going to court, which saves the council and taxpayer money in the long run.

In 2016-17 the cost of fly-tipping cost councils £58 million to clear up.

Abandoned fridges, desk chairs, doors and other rubbish at the site

There are five recycling centres in Sheffield for people to take their rubbish. More details on these can be found at https://www.veolia.co.uk/sheffield/recycling-sites/recycling-sites/household-waste-recycling-centres

You can report it to Sheffield City Council online at https://www.sheffield.gov.uk/content/forms/af/roads-pavements/report-fly-tipping.html