Head out on a fun spy mission in Sheffield this weekend

Here are three fun things to do in Sheffield this weekend. Game: Interactive adventure GPShunts is coming to Sheffield tomorrow. Teams act as secret agents, using their GPS devices to solve clues and puzzles before the timer runs out. Fancy dress is encouraged! Sign up at GPShunts.co.uk or call 01904 410975 to register a team. Birds: It’s the RSPB Big Garden Birdwatch weekend. Join in by noting down all the birds you see in your garden or a nearby open space for an hour or join in a guided birdwatching walk at Sheffield General Cemetery on Sunday from 10am. Fashion: Take a bag of clean clothing along to a clothes swap run by Common Thread on Union Street tomorrow, Saturday, 1-4pm, and browse the rails for finds to take home. Entry £4.
