Have your say on Sheffield's sexual health services

Sheffield’s sexual health services are changing and people are being asked to give their opinions.

The sexual health services offer contraception, testing and treatment for sexually transmitted infections including HIV testing plus support and advice or referral to other services.

Sheffield Council wants to make changes to the way services are provided to make it easier for people to access the service that they need, when they need it and in a place that is convenient for them.

The council is running a public consultation to find out what matters most to people when they visit a sexual health service. In particular, the council wants to make sure people can access the services when they are in a hurry,

People’s feedback will be used to plan how services will be provided in the future. You can complete the survey here: https://www.snapsurveys.com/wh/s.asp?k=152578971278