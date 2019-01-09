Group aims to prick your interest in cacti 

Get answers on some very prickly subjects at a special meeting on Friday (January 12).

Questions suc h as what’s it like to eat a cactus? Why is there a succulent plant in my pet’s food? How bad is succulent smuggling?

Cactus expert Dr Simon Snowden will be answering these questions and more when he speaks about a 2,000-mile road trip that he took to see the spectacular cacti and succulent plants of California and Nevada.

He is speaking at the first meeting of 2019 British Cactus and Succulent Society’s Sheffield branch at 7.30pm at the Scout Headquarters, 60-68 Trippet Lane, Sheffield city centre.

Entry to the meeting is free and there is free parking, friendly advice and plants for sale.

Cacti are currently enjoying a new-found popularity as an in-trend plant to have around our homes

More details: www.sheffield.bcss.org.uk