Green light for new bar in old Sheffield substation

An old electricity substation in Sheffield city centre will be jolted back to life as a new bar and restaurant.

Councillors have unanimously backed plans to convert the disused substation on Brown Lane, near Charles Street, into Watt Bar.

Partnering with Sheffield Hallam University, the venue will allow students and young people to host their own nights as well as regular events.

Several residents living in nearby Butcher Works had objected because they were worried about being disturbed, particularly from the late night opening until 2am on Fridays and Saturdays.

William Marshall, on behalf of the Watt Bar, told the planning board that there had been extensive work to minimise any noise, including insulation in the building and procedures for staff to mitigate disturbances.

He said: “This will be a family run business to complement existing attractions which help make the Cultural Industries Quarter so distinguished.

“These hours are key to ensuring the success of this business and tap into the night time economy. A reduction in these hours would make this unviable.”

Councillors welcomed the bar.

Coun Peter Price said: “This will bring life and footfall into an area that is quite run down.”