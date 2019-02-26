Green councillors welcome free increase for on street parking

Opposition councillors have supported the ruling Labour group’s decision to raise on street parking charges around the city but said they could have been stricter.

The changes will see most drivers pay 30 percent more on parking permits and more for on street parking than they already do but it will also make permits free for low-polluting cars and residential carers.

Green Party councillor Douglas Johnson

Councillor Douglas Johnson, representative for City ward, said although they support the increase in on street parking they have campaigned for several years to reduce permits to just £10.

He said: “It’s very good news for green on-street parking, it will upset some people but in the long-run it’s better for the city.

“But the council are still welcoming more cars to park in the city centre. If they are saying we are still below other cities for parking charges then they should raise it again for the city centre and use the money to subsidise residential parking and make that free.

“It’s a positive decision but there is still a long way to go.”

The new charges and fees will be in place from April 1st. A standard first residential permit will now cost £46.80, an increase of 30 percent.

Councillor Lewis Dagnall, cabinet member for environment and streetscene, said: “Even with increases, our parking is still reasonably-priced and much cheaper than many other core cities.

“The report sets out clearly how we will manage traffic and parking across the city. I’m particularly pleased we are showing our support for those who drive low emission vehicles as well as acknowledging the work our city’s carers do by making their permits free as well.”