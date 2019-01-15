Good news for tenants as council invests in estates

Millions of pounds will be spent on improving tenants’ homes and estates in Sheffield.

Kitchens, bathrooms, windows, doors, roofs and communal areas will be replaced or repaired over the next five years.

The council will also invest in fire safety, including sprinklers.

Around £3.8m will be spent on council properties. This includes £1m to replace existing timber windows and doors and £300,000 to renovate kitchens and bathrooms. The remaining £2.5m will replace the windows of homes at Deer Park, Stannington.

Another £8m will be spent on what the council calls “essential investments” including fire prevention and safety measures for high rise blocks and sheltered schemes which could include the installation of sprinkler systems. Cladding work will continue at Hanover tower block.

A new recycling service for flats and maisonettes will be introduced, giving every property in the city the opportunity to recycle paper, cardboard, cans, glass and plastic bottles. The council will speak to tenants about the future of waste chutes.

The council has also set aside cash for emergency demolitions, asbestos surveys and electrical work in communal areas.

There’s £1.3m for the early stages of the Gleadless Valley Masterplan including some limited demolition and likely remodelling of blocks. And £1m will be spent on investigating sites for new housing.

The repairs and maintenance service – which handles the upkeep of council housing and many corporate buildings – transferred back into the council after being outsourced for 15 years to Kier.

The full report is available here:

http://democracy.sheffield.gov.uk/documents/s33640/Month%208%20Capital%20Approvals%20-%20Appendix%203%20-%202018-24%20Housing%20Capital%20Programme.pdf