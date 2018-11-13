Gifted Sheffield girls secure county netball  laurels at the double

Sheffield Concorde Junior Netball squads have notched an excellent double at the South Yorkshire championships.

Concorde’s two team won all their games to become South Yorkshire U14 and U16 winners at the EIS.

Concorde netball U14s

The U14 squad played exceptionally well beating Dronfield Netball Club 20-8, Sheffield Tigers 22-4 and Sheffield Stormers 40-0.

The U16 squad had two games, beating Sheffield Stormers 19-18 and Dronfield 35-16.

Liz Hughes, of Concorde, said: “A fantastic achievement for the girls and the netball club.

“Both squads have trained hard all season and now look forward to playing in the Yorkshire Regional League, representing South Yorkshire, which begins in January 2019.”

Meanwhile, two of Concorde’s junior players Mae Herrington and Tia Hardcastlen have also had tremendous individual success.

After a long trialing process they have been selected to play in the Loughborough Lightning U17 squad.