Future of Sheffield park secured

A Sheffield park will have a brighter future after it became part of a charitable trust.

Sheffield Council owns the freehold of a recreation ground at Ripon Street in Attercliffe and acts as charitable trustee.

Charitable status was placed on the land when it was acquired from the Duke of Norfolk in 1897 and means the land has to be used in a way which benefits local people.

But the land is no longer used so the council has agreed to transfer the charitable status to Darnall Community Park.

In a report, Lisa Firth of parks and countryside service says: “The Ripon Street recreation ground has not made a positive contribution to the supply of neighbourhood parks and open spaces in the Attercliffe and Darnall area for many years.

“It is little more than a field surrounded by dense landscaping, there are no play facilities or sports pitches on the land. It is in a locality that is now made up of industrial works and premises and the nearby Woodbourn Athletics Centre.

“The surrounding area has completely changed from when the recreation ground was originally established.”

The land was declared surplus to council requirements in 2006. Ms Firth adds: “Darnall Community Park is one mile from Ripon Street and is located within an established residential community within the area of benefit of the trust.

“This park is well used, has a variety of play facilities and provides a positive contribution to the local community. If the charitable status is transferred to this park it will help to ensure its protection for future generations whilst continuing to serve the objects of the trust.”