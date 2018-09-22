Freemasons give a glimpse inside a lodge

Did you know that Freemasons have met and worked in Sheffield from 1761?

Have you ever wondered what the inside of a freemasons’ meeting place looks like?

A former freemason's hall on Surrey Street, near Channing Hall, that is now the Graduate pub

You’ve heard stories of the dark and secretive organisation.

Well now’s your chance to go along and find out for yourself.

Next Saturday, Sheffield Freemasons are transforming Channing Hall on Surrey Street in Sheffield city centre to look like the inside of a masonic lodge.

A spokesman for Sheffield freemasons said that not only will visitors be able to see the antique chairs, desks and famous chequered carpet that is so often talked about, there will be a number of freemasons on hand.

They will be willing to answer any questions and share their experiences of this ancient organisation with visitors.

There will also be an exhibition incorporating information on the history of the organisation, their modes of dress, the good work they do for charities and even information on freemasons who were awarded the Victoria Cross.

The whole event is free, and will run all day on Saturday, September 29 from 9am.

The spokesman said: “This is the first time in the history of Sheffield freemasonry that it is making itself available in this way - don’t miss this opportunity.”

At one time the early Sheffield freemasons met in Paradise Square and a former hall on Surrey Street, near Channing Hall, is now The Graduate pub, opposite Sheffield Central Library.

The outside of the building is still decorated with masonic symbols, such as the set square and compass and Stars of David.

Sheffield freemasons now meet at Tapton Hall in Fulwood and there is also a masonic hall in Dore.

Website: www.freemasonryinsheffield.com