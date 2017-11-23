'Free-for-all' on sex clubs in Sheffield approved by almost exclusively male panel

A 'free-for-all' on sex clubs in Sheffield, approved by an almost exclusively male panel, has come under fire.

Councillors today voted not to cap the number of sex venues within the city, despite previous proposals to set the limit at two.

La Chambre swingers club in Attercliffe

Although the licensing committee which took the decision was chaired by a woman, Councillor Josie Paszek, the other five councillors in attendance were all men.

Sheffield is currently home to two sexual entertainment venues: the Spearmint Rhino lap dancing club, in the city centre; and the La Chambre swingers club in Attercliffe.

Plans to set that number as the limit, preventing any more from opening, were dropped following public consultation on the council's sex establishment policy.

Sheffield Heeley MP Louise Haigh was among those who had supported a zero limit, as she claimed had been adopted by 10 other local authorities across the country.

"This is not only disappointing because of the lack of joined-up thinking it demonstrates, but also because of the current climate wherein sexual harassment and the entrenchment of inequality between men and women is so prevalent," she said.

"I am pleased to be attending the launch of the Know the Line campaign tomorrow, which is supported by Sheffield City Council, but will go in the knowledge that the commitment to challenging sexual harassment and striving for equality is not shared by all elements of the council."

Charlotte Mead, Sheffield branch leader of the Women's Equality Party, said she was 'very disappointed', especially since both draft policies which were consulted on had included a limit.

"I think this free-for-all on sex venues shows the council doesn't really care about equality," she said.

Referring to the sexual harassment scandal engulfing the entertainment industry, she added: "In a post-Weinstein era, are we really saying that having places where men can act out their sexual power over a woman isn't contributing to the problem?"

Liberal Democrat councillors had previously labelled the council 'prudish and anti-business' for proposing to limit the number of sex clubs.

A council report had warned limiting employment in lap dancing clubs could lead women to seek work in less-regulated 'high-risk erotic dance environments'. It also stated the council was not permitted to take a moral stance on strip clubs.

Councillor Paszek said: "We have developed a policy that is fit for purpose and allows any sex establishment operating in Sheffield to be properly administered and regulated to maintain the high management standards, the safety and safeguarding of staff, performers, patrons and members of the public, as well as ensuring these premises are located appropriately and in accordance with the legislation."

The council received 130 responses to the consultation, which it said included a range of opinions.

Committee members also considered responses to questionnaires completed by 25 dancers at Spearmint Rhino.

All those having their say claimed to feel safe at work, though one said some customers were 'nasty' and 'require more than dancing', and another commented that she sometimes felt 'upset' and depressed' at work.

Ms Mead said the responses were not necessarily reliable as the results were provided by the club's management, so the women may not have felt comfortable expressing their true feelings.

The council's new policy states that sex clubs, shops and cinemas are not appropriate in certain locations, including near schools, parks and places of worship, or in the city's 'cultural hub', which incorporates the Millennium Gallery and theatres.

It also establishes guidelines for deciding whether applicants are fit and proper to be granted a licence.