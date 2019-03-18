Former school sites are sold off by Sheffield Council

Three former school sites and caretaker’s houses in Sheffield are being sold off by the city council.

Officers have identified land and buildings at Wisewood, Birley and Jordanthorpe which are surplus to requirements.

The former caretaker’s house at Wisewood School, on Rural Lane, is on the list.

The school closed in 2011 when the new Forge Valley school opened. The caretaker continued to live in the house until 2013 but it is now vacant and the surrounding former school site is leased out to a leisure centre.

Officers say they can’t find an alternative use for the house and if it’s left empty, the council would have to pay for regular property maintenance.

The former Birley secondary school caretaker house is also on the list. It was last used with the school in 2006 and was demolished a few years ago as it was in a poor condition. The land has been vacant since and the council says it’s suitable for residential redevelopment.

The final vacant site is the former Hazlebarrow Primary School at Jordanthorpe. The school closed in 2003 as part of the south Sheffield primary reorganisation plan and the buildings were demolished.