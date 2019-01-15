Eleven footpaths across Sheffield will be resurfaced.

The council is responsible for maintaining and improving an extensive public rights of way network which includes 643km of footpaths, 104km of bridleways, 32km of cycle tracks, 22km of byways open to all traffic and 2km of restricted byways.

The paths which are being prioritised include:

Footpath to St John Fisher Primary, Beighton – tarmac surface

Footpath into Rother Valley at Beighton – tarmac surface

Bradfield bridleway – contribute to National Park Authority repairs

Footpaths from Wharncliffe Side to Glen Howe Park – crushed stone surface

Bridleway in Worrall – flexible tarmac surface

Riverside path next to Rivelin Valley Park – crushed stone surface

Path to Country Park at Parkwood Springs – tarmac surface

Steep bridleway at Lodge Moor – flexible tarmac surface

Path through Shirtcliff Brook – crushed stone surface

Path into Woodthorpe ravine – tarmac surface

Path on edge of Fox Valley, Stocksbridge – crushed stone surface

The council will spend £140,000 on the footpaths but said it is worth it as they encourage people to cycle and walk.