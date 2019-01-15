Eleven footpaths across Sheffield will be resurfaced.
The council is responsible for maintaining and improving an extensive public rights of way network which includes 643km of footpaths, 104km of bridleways, 32km of cycle tracks, 22km of byways open to all traffic and 2km of restricted byways.
The paths which are being prioritised include:
Footpath to St John Fisher Primary, Beighton – tarmac surface
Footpath into Rother Valley at Beighton – tarmac surface
Bradfield bridleway – contribute to National Park Authority repairs
Footpaths from Wharncliffe Side to Glen Howe Park – crushed stone surface
Bridleway in Worrall – flexible tarmac surface
Riverside path next to Rivelin Valley Park – crushed stone surface
Path to Country Park at Parkwood Springs – tarmac surface
Steep bridleway at Lodge Moor – flexible tarmac surface
Path through Shirtcliff Brook – crushed stone surface
Path into Woodthorpe ravine – tarmac surface
Path on edge of Fox Valley, Stocksbridge – crushed stone surface
The council will spend £140,000 on the footpaths but said it is worth it as they encourage people to cycle and walk.