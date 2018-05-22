Focus on Gleadless Valley: What's the plan?

Sheffield Council is looking to spend £50,000 on an “urban design” specialist who can draw up plans to transform Gleadless Valley.

The council successfully bid to the Department for Communities and Local Government for £515,000 which will be spent on a masterplan.

Now the council is going to spend some of that funding on an urban design consultancy with “specialist expertise” to help develop the masterplan. It says council officers do not have the capacity or skills to do it themselves.

A report says: “Council officers are being used wherever possible, but there are some elements where – due to issues around capacity, specialisms or both – consultancy support is required. The expected cost would not exceed £50,000.”

Because there is currently no funding for the improvements, the urban designers will need to come up with innovative ideas on a limited budget. They will be expected to consult with local people, including talking to “traditionally hard to reach groups”.

The report says: “They will positively challenge, shape, and co-ordinate and develop the masterplan proposals. They will provide a framework which is ambitious but realistic. An experienced and specialist urban design consultancy will help the council develop a masterplan which better meets the needs and aspirations of the local community.”

The masterplan will:

Work with local residents to get their views on new housing

Look at landscaping and green spaces

Think of improvements to stop anti-social behaviour

Discuss activities for young people

Concentrate on making the estates look better and cleaner