First World War as never seen before

Lord of the Rings director Peter Jackson has created a groundbreaking documentary film to mark the centenary of the First World War.

A nationwide live cinema event on October 16 will see cinemas across the country simultaneously screening They Shall Not Grow Old in 2D and 3D, including a live broadcast from the world premiere at the BFI London Film Festival.

Restored and original images side by side

Cinema-goers will get to see red carpet arrivals and a Q&A with Peter Jackson, hosted by film critic Mark Kermode, as a live telecast from the premiere.

Co-commissioned by 14-18 NOW, the UK’s arts programme for the First World War centenary, and Imperial War Museums, They Shall Not Grow Old has been created with original footage from Imperial War Museums’ film archive and audio from BBC archives.

The internationally-renowned director has combined his personal fascination with the period and his Academy Award-winning directorial skills to bring the First World War to life in a way never seen before.

Driven by a personal interest in the First World War, Jackson set out to bring to life the day-to-day experience of its soldiers.

Using the voices of the men involved, the film explores the reality of war on the front line, the soldiers’ attitudes to the conflict, how they ate, slept and formed friendships, as well what their lives were like away from the trenches.

They Shall Not Grow Old uses the voices of the veterans combined with original footage that has been colourised, converted to 3D and transformed with modern production techniques to present detail never seen before.

The special film showing can be seen in Sheffield at Cineworld, Vue and the Showroom, and at Penistone Paramount, the Savoy in Worksop, Cineworld Chesterfield and Vue in Doncaster.