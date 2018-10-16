Fines for parents who park illegally outside Sheffield school

Parents who park illegally and leave their engines running outside a Sheffield school now face a fine.

Walkley councillor Ben Curran says residents living on Morley Street near Rivelin Primary School have complained to him about inconsiderate parking.

He said: “A number of local residents have raised concerns about cars parking illegally during school drop off and pick up times. This is causing congestion and air pollution from idling cars.”

Coun Jack Scott, Cabinet Member for Transport, says tough new council laws will soon be enforced outside the school. Enforcement signs will be installed by Rivelin school before the end of the year.

“I am committed to ensuring the streets around schools are safe and that yellow zig-zag entrance markings are kept clear of parked cars. By the end of the year, all schools in Sheffield will be protected by a legal order to enable us to take enforcement action against drivers that park or stop on them in an unsafe manner.

“We are also rolling out anti-idling restrictions near to schools with signs informing drivers to switch their engines off or they may be subject to a fine.

“We have rolled this out to 21 schools in the most polluted parts of the city and will be continuing this through to March 2018.”