Find out how you’re being watched in new Sheffield show

Proto-type Theater’s innovative show A Machine They’re Secretly Building combines original text, classified intelligence documents, film, animation and specially-composed music to entertain, inform, and challenge.

From what might be a news desk, an office, a bedroom, a bunker under a mountain or a theatre, two people - reporters, senators, freedom fighters, or just concerned citizens - think about what it is to speak up and speak out.

Inspired by a quote from former CIA operative turned whistle-blower Edward Snowden, A Machine they’re Secretly Building is a wry exposé of spies, lies and government surveillance.

It charts a course from the secrets of First World War intelligence through to 9/11 and a future that might already be upon us.

“The show is about how we got to this point, where our governments are spying on us, and how that’s changing who we are,” said writer and director Andrew Westerside.

A Machine They’re Secretly Building is on stage at the University Drama Studio on Shearwood Road/Glossop Road as part of the currrent EnableUS season, bringing innovative theatre to the city. It’s on Wednesday (November 7) at 8pm .

