Fans praised for helping grandfather who collapsed after Sheffield Wednesday match

The grandson of a Sheffield Wednesday fan who collapsed following yesterday's match at Hillsborough has thanked fans of both sides who rushed to his aid.

The supporter fell unconscious in a car park on Herries Lane, near the ground, shortly after the Owls' 3-0 home defeat by Burton Albion on New Year's Day.

A Wednesday supporter and a travelling fan were among those who sped to his side, with both performing CPR before the man was taken away by ambulance.

Lewis Piddington today thanked those who helped his grandfather, who he said remained in a coma.

He also told how he and his family had been touched by people's kind words.

"Thank you all.This man is my grandad. He’s currently alive in hospital but in a coma," he tweeted in response to messages from those asking after him.

"We are waiting to hear if everything is okay. My mum cried when she saw this so thank you from me and my family. Also, thank you to the Burton fan who performed CPR and to @NikkieHiggs."

Owls fan Nikkie Higgs told how he had found the man unconscious and performed CPR on him until paramedics arrived.

He sent the man and his family his best wishes for a full and speedy recovery.

Nicky Rowlinson, who was at the game, tweeted in response to Mr Piddington's message: "Give him all our love from the Wednesday family. Keep fighting sir. Thank you for letting us know. Much love."

She also praised paramedics who tended to the stricken fan, saying they had 'worked tirelessly' to give him the best chance of making a full recovery.

South Yorkshire Police said emergency services were called to Herries Road at around 5.10pm following reports a man had collapsed.

Mr Piddington asked for his grandfather's name to be kept private at this time.