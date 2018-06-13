Famous Sheffield venue to be replaced by apartments

One of Sheffield’s most popular and renowned venues will be demolished and replaced with more than 50 homes after councillors agreed to the plans.

Baldwins Omega, a banqueting hall and restaurant in Brincliffe, has been given permission for the development despite protests from neighbours who said it would affect existing homes and put extra strain on an already busy junction.

Baldwins is set to close in July, when owners David and Pauline Baldwin retire.

Outline plans to demolish the restaurant and build 52 flats on the land were approved in February last year and the council has now agreed the full plans.

There are conditions including creating bridges and pipes to ensure no badgers become trapped in construction trenches, along with the installation of bird and bat boxes to accommodate wildlife at the Brincliffe Hill site.

Developers will also be prevented from removing hedgerows, trees and shrubs between March 1 and August 31 so as not to interfere with birds nesting.

No work will be allowed to start before details of how affected trees at the location have been approved, and two cliff faces which border the site will need to be pinned and netted to allow construction to safely take place.

Sturdy fences will be erected above the cliffs, to prevent cars owned by future occupiers crashing onto homes situated below.