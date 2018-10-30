Explore the Mexican Day of the Dead with week of events

Hallam University lecturers Carolyn Waudby and Mexican national Dr Elizabeth Uruchurtu are putting on free events to mark Friday’s Day of the Dead, when Mexican people traditionally remember their lost loved ones.

On Thursday (November 1), Carolyn is reading from her poems inspired by the life of artist Frida Kahlo, with music provided by Leeds-based Mestisa. The event takes place at 7.30pm at the SIA Gallery in the old post office on Fitzalan Square, Sheffield.

This week, the gallery also hosts an exhibition of new photography featuring members of South Yorkshire’s Latin American community wearing traditional Mexican costumes.

They have been taken by Dr Uruchurtu and Pat Rutter from Sheffield Photographic Society, in conjunction with portrait photographer Tom Arber.

A Day of the Dead altar, created by members of the Latin community, will also displayed with a Memorial Tree, on which families can hang miniature portraits of loved ones who have died, and messages to them.

On Saturday at the gallery, there will be poetry reading, Mexican dance, music, sugar skull and face painting for families. That takes place from 11am to 3.30pm.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​