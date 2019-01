The winning numbers have been drawn for the Euromillions lottery on Friday January 18 which has an estimated £52 million jackpot.

The winning numbers are: 05, 16, 46, 06, 30. The Lucky Stars are: 05, 10

One UK ticket holder will also be celebrating in the millionaire raffle. The winning ticket code is VDQB54722

The National Lottery Thunderball winning numbers are: 01, 04, 06, 29, 32

The Thunderball is: 02.