Enjoy songs from stage and screen with Sheffield performers

Woodseats Musical Theatre Company are all dressed up and definitely have somewhere to go!

The popular Sheffield theatre group will be at Lees Hall Golf Club on Hemsworth Road with a special concert of evergreen and new hits from stage and screen.

Sounds of Woodseats Musical Theatre Company, running from November 1 to 3, will feature songs from The Greatest Showman, Footloose, Kinky Boots, Anything Goes and many more West End, Broadway and Hollywood hits.

And, as well as great music, there will also be a chance to enjoy supper at the evening shows or afternoon tea at the Saturday matinee.

For further information and tickets, call 0114 2644803 or 07855 423670.

Email: tickets@woodseatsmtc.co.uk