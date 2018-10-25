Enjoy pop superstar George Michael’s hits on stage in Sheffield

The George Michael Story, one of several shows about the late pop superstar that have come out in the wake of his death on Christmas Day 2016, claims to be “the only truly accurate George Michael show”.

The producers say: “The only touring show to perform George Michael’s hits in chronological order. The George Michael Story tells in detail, the career of George and his 100 million record-selling history.

“The show starts with George in the Wham! days and then into the Grammy Award-winning Faith album.

“After the interval we have George’s more mature hits, and touch on some of his emotional and heartfelt songs.

A full live band with video screens supporting the show including video footage of George and interviews with the man himself.”

The sh ow is at The Montgomery, Sheffield on Saturday (October 27).