Enjoy a swashbuckling adventure in Sheffield with The Three Musketeers!

Northern Ballet’s entertaining version of the swashbuckling story, on stage at the Sheffield Lyceum, is full of action, beautiful dancing and funny moments.

Kevin Poeung as d’Artagnan, who comes to Paris to become a musketeer guarding the French royal family and gets involved in an adventure to save the queen from a plot to discredit her, is a wonderful dancer and actor.

He is ideally matched with Antoinette Brooks-Daw, who more than matches him on both fronts.

There are lovely light moments, including the king (Sean Bates) dancing in a dress and a comic horse chase, but the production doesn’t poke too much fun at the story.

Hannah Bateman is great as menacing spy Milady and the musketeers are good fun, with just the right mixture of swagger and comedy. There are some fantastic and complicated sword fight scenes are pulled off with aplomb.

Joseph Taylor as the queen’s lover Buckingham and Nina Queiroz da Silva, playing the queen, both dance well but some lifts in their main duet looked scarily strained on Wednesday night.

David Nixon’s choreography is great and the cleverly-designed scenery and costumes add just the right atmosphere.

The Three Musketeers is at Sheffield Lyceum until Saturday, October 27.